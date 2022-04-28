OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launched in India: Price, key features and everything else you need to know

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been launched in India. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sits below the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G which was launched earlier this year in India. Despite being a "Lite" smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs some of the core features found on the original Nord CE 2 5G.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It also has a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. OnePlus has also added support for a 120Hz refresh rate in its new mid-range smartphone. Here's a quick look at the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications, price in India, features and other details.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

RAM: 6GB/ 8GB



Storage: 128GB



Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC Rapid Charging

Rear Camera: Triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.



Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX471



Software: Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Top Features

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G bets big on offering an enhanced gaming experience with hardware and software features combined. The phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Along with the processor, the phone comes with Game Focus Mode, which offers a bunch of features for an uninterrupted gaming session. The phone also comes with a GPA Frame Stabiliser that uses AI to optimise frame rates and power consumption based on the gaming session's intensity.

The phone also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

There is a 64MP triple-camera setup. The main camera with an f/1.7 aperture captures more light and detail while reducing noise in lowlight shots.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G also supports slow-motion video recording up to 240 fps.

The company is guaranteeing two major Android updates and up to three years of security updates for the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes in two storage options. The base 6GB RAM option comes with 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 19,999. There is also an 8GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 21,999. The phone comes in two colours - Blue Tide and Black Dusk.

It goes on sale starting April 30 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and retail stores.