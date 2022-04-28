OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5000 mAh battery: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has made its official debut in India. The new OnePlus smartphone has been launched alongside the OnePlus 10R in India. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is OnePlus' most affordable smartphone in India.

It comes with a polycarbonate back in two colourways. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs a 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone weighs about 195 grams and is 8.5mm thick. At the front, the phone has a 120Hz IPS LCD. The screen is 6.59-inch tall and comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It also comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 29:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The processor is paired with an Adreno 619 GPU for graphics. The India variant comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. There is support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging as well.

On the back, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple-camera setup. The rectangular camera island has a 64MP main camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. There is also an 8MP ultrawide camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera can shoot up to 1080p30fps videos.

For selfies and video calls, the phone has a Sony IMX471 16MP front camera sensor. It has an f/2.0 aperture along with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

The device boots Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, etc.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes in two storage options. The base 6GB RAM option comes with 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 19,999. There is also an 8GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 21,999. The phone comes in two colours - Blue Tide and Black Dusk.

It goes on sale starting April 30 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and retail stores.

Also read: | Apple iPhone 12 on sale at an effective price of Rs 52,999: Here's how the deal works

Also read: | WhatsApp to offer cashback to users, merchants in India on making UPI payments

Also read: | Oppo Reno 8 series may launch in India by June end