OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite design officially teased ahead of India launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be announced in India on April 28. As the name suggests, it will likely be a toned-down version of the original OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the brand has officially confirmed some details of its upcoming phone. OnePlus has shared an image of the device, which reveals what the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will look like. The teaser image shows that the new OnePlus phone won't be any different from the recent Nord series device with minor changes.

One will notice that the company has mostly changed the placement of the third rear camera in Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 2 and Nord CE 2. In addition to this, the brand is offering all the three phones in the same blue colour. The official teaser confirmed that there will be three cameras at the back of the phone. While the company hasn't shown the front panel, we believe the device will likely arrive with a punch-hole display design that OnePlus has been offering with most of its phones.

One of the teasers suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will have a high-fresh rate screen. It could likely have a 90Hz display, similar to Nord CE 2. There are chances that OnePlus may offer 120Hz support. OnePlus has already confirmed that the device will sport a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The rest of the details are still unknown. The rumour mill claims that it could arrive with a 6.58-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution.

The leaks suggest that OnePlus may choose to offer this device with an LCD screen, instead of an AMOLED. It is being said that the handset will sport three cameras at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera.

The previous leaks have suggested that the company will ditch the Alert Slider for this phone, which is not surprising as the brand hasn't offered it with other Nord CE models either. All this also suggests that OnePlus wants to limit this feature to its premium phones. It is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will likely be priced around Rs 20,000 in India, considering the company recently launched the Nord CE 2 with a starting price of Rs 23,999. If this turns out to be true, then CE 2 Lite will become the cheapest OnePlus phone from the brand. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon.



