OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite key specifications leaked, may cost around Rs 20,000 in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is tipped to launch in India in April. While the company is yet to make any official announcement for this mid-range phone, the specifications and other details of the device have started appearing online. Tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the image of the OnePlus Nord CE Lite, showing us what it may look like.

It will feature a typical design that we see on mid-range phones in the market. It will have a punch-hole display design and a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular camera module. The leak shows the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in only one color and that is black. It seems that the company isn't planning to experiment with the design, but it is expected to offer the device in unique colors, which is something that OnePlus does to make it look attractive.

Just a few weeks back, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone, so the new version is expected to be a toned-down version of this smartphone if we go by the name. There are chances that OnePlus might just be planning to launch a smartphone at around Rs 20,000 and the Nord CE Lite could be that device, considering it has specs that one will usually see in this price range. The company is already selling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 with a starting price of Rs 23,999, which also means that the Lite version will be made available at a much lower price.

The cited source has leaked the key specifications as well, which suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The same is also powering the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which is currently selling in India for Rs 20,999. The handset is also said to feature a 6.58-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

The surprising part here is that OnePlus may choose to offer this device with an LCD screen, instead of an AMOLED. The leak further claims that the handset will sport three cameras at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There could be a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The tipster suggests that the company will ditch the Alert Slider for this phone, which is not surprising as the brand hasn't offered it with other Nord CE models either. So, it is pretty clear that OnePlus is limiting this feature to its premium phones. It could offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

It is expected to ship with OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will reportedly sport a 5,000mAh battery. This might be the second OnePlus phone with a 5,000mAh battery unit after the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company has mostly incorporated a 4,500mAh unit inside the OnePlus phones. The cheaper model could come with support for 33W fast charging, as per the leak.