OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite likely to be the first Nord phone under Rs 20,000, here is all about it

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has been confirmed to launch in India on April 28 alongside the much rumoured OnePlus 10R and also Nord Buds. Although there's a lot of excitement around the 10R, the star of the event is expected to be the Nord CE 2 Lite and that's because of the segment it is aiming to cater to. If rumours are considered, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be priced under Rs 20,000.

In the last many years, OnePlus targeted to dominate the premium market in India but with the introduction of the Nord series in 2020, the focus partly shifted to the affordable category. OnePlus already offers several products under the Nord series, but the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite will be the first to fall under the Rs 20,000 price category.

It has been a long time since the smartphone manufacturer announced a phone that is so affordable. The last one was the OnePlus One, back in 2017. As the name suggests, the Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to be a toned version of the Nord CE 2, which is currently available at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Reports suggest that the upcoming Nord phone will start at Rs 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model is expected to come packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Though the company hasn't confirmed too many details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, rumours have almost everything out already. Considering the price, the phone will aim to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Realme 9 5G and more.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is tipped to come packed with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for expandable storage via microSD card. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to include a triple camera system on the rear panel consisting of a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro and mono lenses. On the front, the phone is expected to include a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls.

In addition, the smartphone manufacturer will announce the OnePlus 10R and the first-ever audio product under Nord series dubbed Nord Buds at the event scheduled for later this month.