OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may soon launch in India, likely to pack a 64-megapixel triple camera, 5000mAh battery

OnePlus is likely to have a busy first quarter for this year if recent speculations are to be believed. The company is expected to come up with at least three new smartphones in the first three months itself, other than the OnePlus 10 series which it has already introduced in its home country China. In the mix, there is an important device that is now catching the attention of many.

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India later this month. The phone will come as a mid-range offering by OnePlus with 5G support. It is now being reported that the company may also introduce a more affordable version of this device. Appropriately, it will be named the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

The hint has been dropped by noted tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix. In a new report, the publication mentions details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Interestingly, even though the OnePlus device will take the name of the Nord CE 2, it will be way different from the phone in terms of specifications and features. Here is a look at all that is expected of the phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G expected specifications

From what has been shared, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 6.59-inch, Fluid Screen, and we can expect up to 90Hz refresh rate support on it. The device will be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset that comes with support for 5G connectivity. Coupled with this, will be two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB, and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

The camera module on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is believed to come with three lenses. There will be a 64-megapixel primary lens and two 2-megapixel lenses. There might be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The report mentions that the smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will feature a 33W fast charging support.

As can be noted, the specifications are way different from the original Nord CE 2 5G model. On that, we expect to see a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset and possibly a 12GB RAM option. The camera will be a bit enhanced on the Nord CE 2 in comparison, and the battery might be limited to 4500MmAh.