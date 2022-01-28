OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specs, features, design, expected India price, and what we know so far

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is likely to be the next smartphone in the brand's launch timeline. According to a fresh leak, the device will make its way on February 11. The tipster revealed an illustration that shows the rear camera module along with "11" as text. Besides this, a previous report hinted towards its launch in February. Thus there's a possibility that OnePlus Nord CE 2 may launch on the given date.

The camera module shown in the picture appears to be identical to the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. Along with that, the leaked specifications indicate that OnePlus Nord CE 2 could be a rebadged Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G with a better camera system and faster charging. The device is likely to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, Dimesnity 900 chipset and 64-megapixel triple rear cameras.

We know a lot more about OnePlus Nord CE 2, so keep reading to find out all the details.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specs and features

-- The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has been in the leaks for some time now. It was earlier reported that the device may launch in the month of February, but we did not have a specific launch timeline until now. In a fresh leak, tipster Max Jambor suggests that the launch may take place next week, January 11. Max shared a picture on Twitter revealing the information.

-- The picture shows the camera module of the alleged OnePlus Nord CE 2. It houses triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The module is identical to that of the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. Also, the previously leaked specs are almost similar to that Oppo Reno 7 SE 5. Hence, it is being presumed that OnePlus Nord 2 CE could be a rebranded Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 leaked teaser, Photo- Max Jambor

-- In a previous leak, 91mobiles revealed the complete design of the OnePlus CE 2. The device appeared with the same camera module as shown by Jambor in the new picture. Thus corroborating the previously leaked design.

-- The specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 were also tipped previously. As per which, the device may feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process. The device may be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

-- The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While at the front, it may get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

-- OnePlus Nord CE 2 may be powered with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging. It may run Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12 on top. The phone may offer 5G, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, WiFi and a few other connectivity options.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch

According to the tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch will take place on January 11. The device has already received certification from the BIS website. Besides this, a previous report hinted towards its launch in February. There are multiple indications that the launch could take place in February. However, OnePlus is yet to confirm the same.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 India price

It is reported that OnePlus Nord CE 2 could be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000. This is almost similar to the price of OnePlus Nord CE, which starts at Rs 22,999 and goes up to Rs 28,000 for the top model.