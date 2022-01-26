OnePlus Nord CE 2 tipped to launch on February 11

Earlier this month, OnePlus launched its latest OnePlus 10 Pro flagship phone in China. It is now expected to take the wraps off a new affordable smartphone. Known leaker Max Jambor has suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is on the way and will make its debut on February 11.

There seems to be some naming confusion as the previous leaks and rumours claimed that the phone would be called the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. Just a week back, tipster Yogesh Brar asserted that OnePlus will launch this device in India in February.

It is worth pointing out that the smartphone has already made an appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The device reportedly has Ivan codename and model number IV2201. All this suggests that we will get to see the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, just a few days after the Galaxy S22 series launch.

It will be a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE, which made its debut in June 2021. While not much is known about the upcoming phone, Jambor suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 could offer camera module similar to the OnePlus 9 series. As per previous leaks, the handset will arrive with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is also speculated to pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel will likely operate at full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The rest of the details are still under wraps. OnePlus is also yet to confirm the existence of this phone.

Besides, the brand is also expected to bring its OnePlus 10 Pro to the Indian and European markets in March this year. Tipster Yogesh Brar recently claimed that the device has already entered private testing in these markets. The cited source also claimed that OnePlus has plans to launch new smart TVs, neckband earphones with ANC, and wireless earbuds too, in between the above-mentioned products.