OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Nord CE: What all is different?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 has made its debut as the successor to the affordable OnePlus Nord CE. It brings a refreshed design along with a few hardware upgrades. For instance, the device gets a dedicated microSD slot, a Dimensity chipset and support for faster 65W charging. There are a bunch of things that remain unchanged, including the 3.5mm audio jack and the in-display fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord CE is priced at 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There's another model which comes in at 24,999. Here we compare OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord CE to find out what all has changed on the new model.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: Specs and features

Dimensions and Weight: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 measures 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm and weighs 173 grams, while OnePlus Nord CE measures 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm and weighs 170 grams. So you may not see much change in weight or size.

Display: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The same display was featured on the previous model.

Processor: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset. On the other hand, Nord CE launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset.

RAM: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations. While the Nord CE came in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM models.

Storage: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets a single 128GB option whereas OnePlus Nord CE gets an additional 256GB storage variant. It's worth noting that the storage is expandable up to 1TB on the new model.

Rear Camera: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has the same triple rear camera system including a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: The Nord CE 2 gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera which is also the same as the previous model.

Battery: The OnePlus Nord 2 CE and Nord CE have a 4500mAh battery. However, the former gets support for up to 65W charging in contrast to 30W charging on Nord CE.

Software: Sadly, OnePlus has not updated the OS on the new model, thus the OnePlus Nord CE 2 runs Android 11 like its predecessor.

Connectivity and security: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Nord CE bring connectivity options like 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on both devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE: Price

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model goes for Rs 24,999.

On the flip side, the OnePlus Nord CE was launched at 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB model, the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant came in at 24,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model went for Rs 27,999.