Oneplus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+: Specs, features and price compared

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the latest affordable offering from the brand. It isn't a huge upgrade over the Nord CE which is also reflected in its pricing, set just slightly higher than Nord CE, at Rs 23,999. The device is equipped with a MediaTek chipset. While the storage is capped at 128GB, users now have the option to expand it via micro-SD. OnePlus Nord CE 2 retains the 3.5mm and the under-display fingerprint scanner from the Nord CE. Moreover, it gets faster 65W charging support up from the 30W on the previous model.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 can be a strong competitor to the newly launched Realme 9 Pro+, which also packs good hardware and cameras. So here we compare OnePlus Nord CE 2 with the Realme 9 Pro+ to find out which is a better device on paper.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+: Specs and features compared

Dimensions and Weight: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 measures 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm and weighs 173 grams. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ measures 160.2 x 73.3 x 8 mm and weighs 182 grams.

Display: Both the devices feature 6.4-inch AMOLED displays with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset whereas Realme 9 Pro+ ships with a Dimensity 920 chipset. The former is clocked at 2.4GHz while the latter is clocked at 2.5GHz.

RAM: The two devices are offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations.

Storage: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has 128GB of storage onboard storage. While Realme 9 Pro+ comes in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Rear Camera: The phone is equipped with triple rear cameras including a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme 9 Pro+ also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Front camera: Both these phones sport 16-megapixel selfie cameras.

Battery: The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support. The Realme 9 Pro+ gets a similar battery capacity and supports 60W charging.

Software: The phone runs Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 on top. On the flip side, Realme 9 Pro+ runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

Connectivity and security: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Realme 9 Pro+ offer more or less similar connectivity options including 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on both these devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 vs Realme 9 Pro+: Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes in at Rs 24,999.

In comparison, Realme 9 Pro+ starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 26,999, while the top-model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at Rs 28,999