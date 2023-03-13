OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Everything we know about this affordable OnePlus phone so far

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in July, but the phone has been a part of the rumour mill for a while. Whenever the phone launches in India, it will likely create a lot of buzz among fans for being one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones in 2023. Its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, launched in India in February 2022 for Rs 23,999. Its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant carried a price tag of Rs 24,999. If OnePlus decides not to increase the price significantly this year, we can expect the Nord CE 3 to be priced around the same range.

In terms of design, an alleged live image of the Nord CE 3 5G by MySmartPrice showcases a unibody design. The back may include two large cutouts for the triple cameras. The photo highlights a green colour variant with a glossy back, but the company may offer more options at launch.

Specification-wise, Snapdragon 782G SoC (system-on-chip) is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Another big upgrade is the screen size, which is said to be 6.72 inches instead of 6.43 inches. OnePlus may retain an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. The phone may also include an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

The rear camera module may include a 50-megapixel IMX890 camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will reportedly retain a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

An old leak suggested that the Nord CE 3 5G may carry a new 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging, which could be a trendsetter for phones in this price range. The existing OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging tech via USB Type-C.

As the name suggests, the Nord CE 3 5G would offer 5G connectivity, but OnePlus may include support for more 5G bands. This would ensure that the cellular connectivity on the smartphone is more stable and offers faster internet speeds. It will be interesting to see if the phone comes with an IP rating for dust and water resistance.

So far, OnePlus is yet to refresh its affordable Nord series in India. Earlier this year, the company launched its flagship OnePlus Nord 11 5G with Hasselblad cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has also launched a toned-down OnePlus 11R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC.