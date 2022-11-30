OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked, tipped to feature 108MP main camera

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 soon. Ahead of the formal announcement, its alleged renders and specifications have surfaced online. As the name suggests, the smartphone will succeed the Nord CE 2 that debuted earlier this year with MediaTek Dimensity 900 and triple rear cameras. The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to retain three cameras on the back, but feature a new design.

The renders come from 91Mobiles with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. The renders showcase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in black finish and hole-punch display. The rear panel will reportedly get two big camera cutouts. The primary cutout will house the main camera sensor, while the second cutout will include two sensors.

The report claims that OnePlus Nord CE 3's design seems to be inspired by the brand's famous OnePlus X and recent iPhones. It also adds that the renders are based on a prototype unit, and the actual phone could be slightly different. OnePlus may also offer more colour options at launch.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. This might irk some customers since the old-gen Nord CE 2 offers an AMOLED display.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is said to draw power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The triple rear camera system on the back may feature a 108-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel camera lenses. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Other rumoured features of the Nord CE 3 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and Android 13.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 launched in India in February 2022, and the company may follow a similar launch pattern for the upcoming Nord phone next year. There are no details on pricing yet.