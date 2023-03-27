OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite design confirmed, teased on Amazon ahead of India launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is launching in India on April 4. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed some of the key details about the upcoming OnePlus phone, including its design. The teasers show that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come in a brand new lime colour, which hasn't been explored by the firm previously.

The official teasers show the phone in lime colour and, in my opinion, it looks quite stunning and different from the competition. In addition, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite also looks quite sleek and stylish. On the rear panel, the upcoming OnePlus phone includes a dual camera system coupled with LED flash. The sensors look quite large, more like some of the recently launched Realme phones. The teasers haven't yet revealed the front design of the phone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has also been teased on Amazon, which confirms its availability details. However, we still do not know the sale date or even the bank offers that the e-commerce platform will offer. Even the Amazon teaser shows the phone in Lime colour but we do expect OnePlus to release more colours.

OnePlus hasn't revealed specification details yet but leaks have already suggested some of the key specs that the phone will pack. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was recently spotted on Geekbench and the benchmarking site revealed some of the key specifications. But, first the price. The upcoming OnePlus phone is tipped to be priced around Rs 20,000 and may go against the likes of iQOO Z7 5G, among others available in the price segment.

As per leaks, the OnePlus smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with at least 8GB RAM option. The phone is tipped to run on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. The benchmark listing also revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with improvements in some areas including display, camera, charging and more when compared to its predecessor. The listing suggested that the smartphone will come packed with a 6.7-inch display which is likely to offer FHD+ resolution and a 120hz screen refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera on the rear panel, likely to be coupled with two 2-megapixel sensors. No details about the front camera yet but the listing revealed that the Nord CE 3 Lite will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.