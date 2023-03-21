OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite tipped to launch on April 4, key specifications leak online

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is said to arrive early next month and the device has been spotted on several certification sites, which suggests that the launch could happen soon. It has already made an appearance on the IMDA certification website and it is also listed on the Geekbench database. While there is no official confirmation on the launch of this mid-range 5G smartphone, it is tipped to launch on April 4. Here is everything you need to know.

The listing suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite could use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC, which also powered its predecessor. This won't be surprising considering a lot of phones in the Rs 20,000 bracket pack the same chip. For those who are unaware, the company's Nord CE Lite series is aimed at those who have a budget under Rs 20,000 segment and the new version is also expected to be price in the same range.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the device is running on Android 13 OS out of the box. It could be offered with 8GB RAM option as well. If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with some big upgrades in some areas. The new version is said to pack a bigger display, a high-resolution camera, faster charging support and more.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite could pack a 6.7-inch display which will likely operate at FHD+ resolution. Its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, features a smaller 6.59-inch screen. The panel is expected to have support for 120Hz, considering a lot of phones offer it.

In terms of optics, we might get to see a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back, which would be an upgrade over the 64-megapixel sensor we saw on the older version. OnePlus is also expected to do some fine tuning to the camera to offer a better experience to users. The primary camera could be accompanied by two 2-megapixel sensors, which might be disappointing for some people considering these don't deliver good quality photos and are almost not usable. But, these are not the official specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and so, users are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt.

Under the hood, the new OnePlus phone could retain the 5,000mAh battery. The company is said to provide support for 67W fast charging, which will likely be a first in the segment. One will most likely see support for 33W charging support in the 20,000 segment. It is currently unknown when the device will make its debut in the Indian market. If the company is actually planning to unveil this 5g phone, then we should hear about the launch event in the coming weeks or days.