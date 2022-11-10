OnePlus Nord CE 3 may launch sooner than expected, specifications leaked

OnePlus is silent for a really long time now. Now, a report suggests that a new OnePlus Nord phone is in the works, dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 3. While the company hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3, the latest reports have revealed several details about the smartphone already. The smartphone is expected to launch around the first half of next year.

A report coming from GadgetGang in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks reveals almost most of the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Looks like the smartphone will launch in the first half of next year, but we do not know the specific details yet. But, now that most of the specs have leaked we can expect the phone to launch sooner than expected.

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is tipped to offer some flagship-level features yet keep the price affordable. The leak suggests that the smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 120hz screen refresh rate, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leaked

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. In terms of cameras as well, the OnePlus phone will be a big upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which launched earlier this year.

The leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera coupled with a dual 2-megapixel camera setup. On the front, the smartphone is expected to pack a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. In addition, the leak states that the OnePlus phone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed any details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 yet, but it appears that the smartphone will launch sometime in the first half of next year. The exact date or launch timeline is not known yet.