OnePlus Nord CE 3 spotted on India website, likely to launch soon

OnePlus seems to be preparing to launch for the launch of its next 5G phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 listing has been spotted on the Indian website by tipster Mukul Sharma, which suggests that the launch event might not be too far away. The cited source is claiming on Twitter that this OnePlus Nord smartphone will arrive in the coming months.

While the exact launch date is unknown, a recent leak claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be announced in June or July. It is also being said that this mid-range could arrive in March this year. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch of any of these 5G phones. We do know that the company will be introducing its foldable phone in the second half of 2023, which is something that OnePlus has officially announced.

This might be the reason why the company decided to launch two premium phones in different categories just at the start of the year, so that it could focus on a foldable device while also working on mid-range units.

Coming back to the OnePlus Nord CE 3, the leaks have so far suggested this OnePlus phone could pack a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. Its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2, used a MediaTek chipset. We do expect the company to offer a more powerful chipset, considering this has been offered by phones that are priced nearly Rs 15,000. It could be backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

We might get to see a 6.7-inch screen, but this one could be LCD. While a larger screen size would be an upgrade over the previous version, the use of LCD instead of AMOLED will likely disappoint many. But, since these are not the official specifications, users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus is said to offer a bigger battery and support for faster charging speeds with the upcoming Nord CE 3 smartphone. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company is expected to provide support for 67W fast charging. The brand will likely bundle a charger in the retail box because it hasn't yet skipped it for any of its units.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 might be the first phone from the company to feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It might be backed by 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies, as per leaks.