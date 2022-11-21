OnePlus Nord N20 SE listed on Flipkart website for under Rs 15000, but do not buy it yet

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is listed on the Flipkart India website for under Rs 15000. But, we would suggest not buying the smartphone yet. Now, that's because the smartphone has not been launched in India yet. OnePlus Nord N20 SE was unveiled in select markets back in August this year.

The global model of the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is seen listed on Flipkart as well as the Amazon India website. Though Amazon has delisted OnePlus Nord N20 SE, the smartphone is still listed on Flipkart. On Flipkart, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is listed for a price of Rs 14,749 in two colour options – Oasis Blue and Celestial Black. The variant listed comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Now, if that's really the price that OnePlus plans to launch the phone at, it will be a steal deal. Usually, OnePlus Nord series phones are priced around Rs 20,000 in India. Globally, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE was launched at a starting price of $199, which roughly translates to around Rs 15800.

OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed when or whether it plans to launch the OnePlus Nord N20 SE or not. So, getting a phone that hasn't been officially launched in India yet is risky. And that's because there can be no warranty or after-sale service for the model yet. So, if you buy the OnePlus Nord N20 SE, it should be taken at your own risk.

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is listed in India with the same set of specifications as the global model. Globally, the smartphone comes packed with a 6.56-inch display with 1612×720 pixels resolution with a waterdrop-style notch at the center. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. Some of the other features include -- Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, 33W SuperVooc charging support, and more.