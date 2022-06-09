OnePlus Nord N20 SE said to be in the works: Here is what we know

OnePlus is seemingly working on a new smartphone dubbed OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The moniker reportedly appeared on UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority certification site, though the company is yet to share official details. As spotted by 91Mobiles, the certification site highlights the model number CPH2469, which even appeared on the US FCC certification site. This indicates that the OnePlus Nord N20 SE might be limited to select markets like the UAE and North America. Previous Nord N-series smartphones were also launched in select markets, excluding India.

The new OnePlus Nord N20 SE phone may only support 4G, while its most affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which costs Rs 19,999 gets 5G support. Old leaks highlight that OnePlus may soon launch a device under or around Rs 15,000, which could be the OnePlus Nord N20 SE, though it is just speculation. This affordable OnePlus smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded Oppo A57 that debuted in select regions last month.

If the rumours are accurate, we can expect the OnePlus Nord N20 SE to support 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and feature a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The display might get a 60Hz refresh rate instead of the 90Hz refresh rate that most OnePlus phones feature. In terms of optics, the rear camera module may include a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

However, tipster Mukul Sharma highlights the upcoming OnePlus device may see some tweaks to align with existing OnePlus phones. Apart from the logo, it might even include a coloured USB port. The phone may also see some metal finishes, though there's no clarity. Currently, OnePlus already sells the OnePlus Nord N20 5G in the US. It carries a Snapdragon 695 SoC and 33W fast charging.

ALSO READ: | At WWDC 22, Apple turns its senior VP Craig Federighi into a superhero

ALSO READ: | MacBook Air 2022 vs MacBook Air 2020: Air goes premium with better screen, more performance and higher price

ALSO READ: | WWDC 2022: Apple MacBook Air with new design and MacBook Pro 13 launched, powered by M2 chip