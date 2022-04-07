OnePlus Nord N20 to launch in April, key features confirmed ahead of official announcement

OnePlus just recently launched its latest Nord CE 2 smartphone in India under the Rs 25,000 price segment. It is now gearing up to launch yet another mid-range Nord phone, but in the international market. While the official launch date is still unknown, we at least know that the OnePlus Nord N20 will arrive in the coming weeks.

In an interview with PCMag, the company's COO Kinder Liu revealed some features of the upcoming phone. He reportedly asserted that they are witnessing strong sales for the OnePlus Nord series in the US market, so the company will continue to launch more budget phones. The report claimed that OnePlus sold around 2.5 million Nord phones in the US last year.

To recall, the company launched two devices in the country in 2020. These are OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100. Now, after close to two years, the company will launch the successor to one of these handsets. The company's executive confirmed that the OnePlus Nord N20 will have a 6.43-inch screen, which will operate at Full HD+ resolution. It features a typical punch-hole display design and the cut-out will remain located on the top left corner of the screen.

However, the device's display won't get support for a high refresh rate as the report suggested that the company had two options. It could either offer a 60Hz AMOLED panel or a 90Hz LCD display in the lower price range. As the AMOLED screen will offer users better colors and contrast, the company decided to go with a 60Hz AMOLED panel.

Liu asserted that the screen will "offer low power consumption as well as better contrast, more vivid colors, and a wider color gamut than what is currently on sale in the North America affordable device market." He also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord N20 will also have support for Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

While the rest of the details are currently under wraps. If previous leaks are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus phone is said to come with a Snapdragon 695 chipset. While the original version offered a total of four cameras at the back, the new one will have fewer sensors. PCMag has also shared the official image of the OnePlus Nord N20, which reveals that there will be a triple rear camera setup. The details about the sensors are currently unknown, but the rumor mill suggests that the system will include a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

It is also expected to come with OxygenOS out of the box, which could be based on the older Android 11 OS. The company may unveil the handset in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The rest of the details are expected to arrive soon if the company is planning to launch the device in the coming months, as suggested by the report.