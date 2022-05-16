OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 12 now rolling out to all users in India

OnePlus Nord is seemingly on its way to becoming a brand for the company with back-to-back launches, but it all started with the OnePlus Nord, the original phone in the series. If you are a OnePlus Nord user, you will be glad to know that the company has now started rolling out the stable build of Android 12 sometime after the beta testing. The OnePlus Nord is now receiving stable OxygenOS 12, bringing new features such as a new visual design, enhanced dark mode, and OnePlus Shelf.

In April, OnePlus began open beta 2 testing for the OnePlus Nord in India. That was the last stage in the testing, so the stable version was imminent. However, OnePlus took a short time finalising the stable build for Nord users in India. OnePlus said the new OxygenOS 12 for OnePlus Nord is rolling out to only users in India. It added that since the rollout process in the European Union requires additional validation steps, OxygenOS 12 for the Nord users in that region will be released "as soon as possible."

The OxygenOS 12 is available to both those on Android 11 and those who have been using the beta version. The stable version means the bugs that were spotted in the last beta version have been fixed. OnePlus has even listed some of those, such as the phone's inability to summon Google Assistant when "Ok, Google" was said. Since this is a stable version, you are unlikely to run into any problems.

While most pesky bugs have been nixed, OnePlus said via its community forum post that the stable build, too, has some bugs and that the next update will aim to iron them out. For instance, the display of some pages in Settings will be different from the system, the camera may crash when shooting photos in Portrait mode, and the phone's screen will glitch in specific scenarios when calling, among others.

OnePlus said the OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord is around 3GB, so make sure your phone has enough empty space for downloading the update. Then, there are certain requirements that you need to meet before you go ahead with the update process. First, you need to ensure that your phone's battery level is at least 30 per cent. Second, your phone should be connected to the internet, probably the one that offers high-speed downloading.

How to update

Since OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 12 as an OTA update, you will have to check whether it is available for you or not. To do that, go to Settings in your OnePlus Nord and then navigate to System Updates. Your phone should start searching for OxygenOS 12 automatically, but if it does not, you can perform a manual search. It is possible that you do not see the update. That is because the software is being rolled out in a phased manner, so it might take some time to reach you.