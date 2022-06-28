OnePlus Nord Watch tipped to launch in India soon, here is what we know

OnePlus is working on an affordable smartwatch and it is expected to launch in it in the coming weeks or months. It is being said that the wearable might be called OnePlus Nord Watch. Tipster Mukul Sharma is claiming that the company has begun internal testing of the watch in India. He has again spotted the alleged watch on the BIS certification website, which means that the launch event is not too far away.

Sharma previously spotted the device on the official OnePlus website. The listing made an appearance back in April this year. Now, after two months, the cited source is claiming that the OnePlus Nord Watch will launch in Q3 2022. This basically means that the wearable could be launched between July to September.

The company isn't expected to announce the device alongside the OnePlus Nord 2T. The latter is officially confirmed to make its debut next month. While the launch date is still unknown, the smartphone is tipped to launch on July 1. Coming back to the watch, we are expecting it to arrive with the rumored OnePlus 10T device.

The handset is rumored to launch by the end of July. So, you can expect it to arrive at the same time. But, nothing is officially confirmed. If the company is actually planning to launch a wearable and a phone by that time, then we should start hearing more about it in the coming weeks.

At the moment, it is unknown what could be the features or price of the OnePlus Nord Watch. We do expect it to be priced in the Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 price range. Currently, the brand has only one smartwatch and one fitness band in its kitty. So, the Nord one will be the second smartwatch from OnePlus, which is expected to offer the basic features that you usually get with most wearables.

It is expected to offer heart rate monitoring. It will likely be able to track your steps and sleeping patterns. The device is also expected to come with some Sports modes and this one might have a round dial, similar to the premium OnePlus Watch. This one is currently selling on Flipkart for Rs 13,998.

