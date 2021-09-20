OnePlus-Oppo integration: OnePlus 10 to launch with new OS, old OnePlus phones will be updated to it in 2022

OnePlus 10, the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus, will be special in more ways than ever. The new flagship device will be the first product announced after the OnePlus and Oppo merger. And, it will also be the first smartphone to run an all-new unified and upgraded global operating system. This year has been very eventful for OnePlus, with a growing number of product launches to changes within the smartphone business with the Oppo merger announced in July.

CEO Pete Lau has now revealed the future roadmap for OnePlus and has addressed several questions, including details about his role in Oppo and OnePlus. Lau has also discussed the future of OxygenOS.

OnePlus and Oppo merger: OnePlus 2.0

OnePlus, earlier this year, formally announced a merger with Oppo and affirmed that, despite deeper integration with the parent company, it would operate independently.

"Recently, you got the news about the OnePlus Oppo merger, and I view this very much as the next phase for OnePlus as OnePlus 2.0 in the journey for the company," Lau said.

He added that OnePlus has become a more mature and capable company and would continue its "pursuit towards never settle" approach with respect to its products and services. "We will keep pursuing our burdenless design philosophy going forward," he said.

On his new role, Lau elaborated, "Over the past year, my role has significantly changed. I'm Chief Product Officer overseeing both Oppo and OnePlus products, including hardware and software. I have had the exciting challenge of bringing my approach to products and focus on bringing a fast and smooth experience as well as the burdenless product philosophy and user experience to all users having able to benefit OnePlus and Oppo products, including the ColorOS operating system from my position."

He talked about how the company has lately focused on regional markets with a product portfolio that's tailored for the specific market.

Talking about the product portfolio, Lau said, "Over the past year, we have seen significant regional focus on consideration and development of our product roadmap, which has been successful so far and encouraged by the right product offerings, which have been a value proposition for consumers in each of our markets."

Global product strategy for OnePlus

OnePlus is reiterating its market strategy for smartphones globally. Lau stressed that the OnePlus flagship smartphone series will be launched globally and include premium devices priced above $500 (roughly Rs 35,000). These will be the numbered flagships, with the next likely to launch as the OnePlus 10.

Lau confirmed that OxygenOS and ColorOS completed a codebase integration in June of this year, and this is the start of the new unified, integrated OS.

The company also confirmed that the integrated OS will have a broader rollout later in 2022. OnePlus 9 users can expect to receive the latest update next year. OnePlus has already confirmed that it will push three major Android updates to flagships, starting with the OnePlus 8 series and four years of security updates. The OnePlus 7 series and older devices will not get the unified OS.

The OnePlus R smartphone series will be the entry-level flagship offering and will be available in select markets. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord smartphone will be a premium mid-range offering and will be available again in select markets.

The Nord CE, which was launched earlier this year, will now become the company's entry-level mid-range device but will be region-specific and not a global offering. Lastly, the Nord N series will offer the OnePlus experience at accessible prices and continue to sell in select markets.

With the recent Hasselblad partnership, Lau said that OnePlus had focused a lot on bringing the best camera experience to its consumers. He added that the company had a larger investment in the flagship offering integrating the best possible tech that we believe is the best possible and most cutting-edge product experience for our users.

For the cameras, Lau said that OnePlus would focus on three key areas - fundamental user experience, colour performance, and new tech. He said that the company's core would remain to offer an easy-to-use camera app. The flagship phones will get features like natural colour calibration with Hasselblad, along with customised sensors. Users can expect to see new camera features, including a new colour filter array and advanced zoom capabilities.

Lau also talked about older devices that won't get the new unified update. He assured that the team at OnePlus will follow the commitments that have been made for such devices, including after-sales service and other software related support. However, he added that no support would be available post the end of such commitment time as OnePlus would like to see such customers upgrade to newer devices.

Lau also acknowledged that OnePlus and Oppo smartphones will continue to have distinct identities and won't be the same. He stressed that each device is conceived and designed to target a different audience.