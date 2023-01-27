OnePlus Pad confirmed to launch alongside OnePlus 11 in India on February 7

The OnePlus Pad, OnePlus' first tablet, is confirmed to launch on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11 and 11R. The Android tablet has been leaked for a while, but the company has now confirmed its development. So far, the company is yet to confirm its specifications, though the official poster showcases a green design. Ahead of the launch, MySmartPrice and tipster OnLeaks have released its alleged renders that showcase a slim design with a single camera on the back. Notably, the renders show that the back features a unique unibody design with the camera placed at the top centre instead of the top left, as seen on most phones and tablets. This camera alignment is not unknown to OnePlus, as a similar design language was used for the OnePlus 7 series.

The report adds that the OnePlus Pad will also come in black colour.

Several smartphone brands are moving to the tablet space, as the market is largely dominated by Apple with its iPad lineup. Last year, OnePlus' sister brand, Oppo, launched its first tablet in India, dubbed Oppo Pad Air. Realme and Xiaomi have launched their first 5G-enabled Android tablets in India as well.

In that case, we can expect OnePlus to offer 5G with its latest tablet, a connectivity option also widely available on its smartphones. MySmartPrice reports the tablet might feature an 11.6-inch display with fairly thin bezels, but the panel and resolution remain unclear. We will learn more about the OnePlus Pad in coming days.

The pricing details of the OnePlus Pad also remain unclear at this point, but OnePlus may want to keep the price under Rs 30,000 to gain an edge over rivals. For instance, the Xiaomi Pad 5 carries a starting price of Rs 26,999 and the Realme Pad X 5G is priced at Rs 25,999. Samsung also offers a bunch of Android tablets under Rs 30,000 under its Galaxy Tab A-series.

As mentioned, OnePlus will launch OnePlus 11 5G in February in India and other global markets. On the same day, the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds will debut as well. OnePlus has confirmed the launch of a OnePlus TV and the company may launch a keyboard too. Recently, OnePlus launched two monitors - E24 and X27.

OnePlus has been expanding its portfolio over the last few years, as the company keeps becoming popular in India and European markets. It already offers budget devices under the Nord series, and OnePlus sells a smartwatch too.