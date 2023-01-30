OnePlus Pad design officially teased for the first time, here is a closer look at it

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Pad, its first Android tablet, on February 7 alongside the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R. The tablet has been rumoured to be in the works for a long time, but we are finally getting closer to its official debut. While the company is yet to share specifications, the OnePlus Pad's official poster has been released, and we get a decent glimpse of the design. It appears the rear panel will include a single camera, placed at the top centre. This is an unusual placement as most tablets and phones now house the cameras on the top-left rear panel. Similarly, the company has teased an olive green colour variant, but there might be a black option to buy as well.

The front panel of the OnePlus Pad seems to have narrow bezels, likely to prevent accidental touches. Under the rear camera, the OnePlus logo is prominently visible. Otherwise, we can expect the regular buttons and ports on the tablet. The sides may include the volume and power buttons, and the bottom would include the Type-C port for charging. There could be speaker grilles at the top and bottom edges.

Specifications-wise, not much is known, though a report recently claimed the OnePlus Pad might sport an 11-inch display. OnePlus may offer a high refresh rate and Full-HD resolution with L1 widevine certification. The OnePlus Pad will debut in a highly competitive market dominated by Apple iPads. However, in the last two years, many brands have entered the segment, and today, we have loads of notable Android options.

For instance, Xiaomi and Realme launched their first 5G-enabled Android tablets in India last year. Both tablets have the latest software and support multi-window to run two apps simultaneously. The tablets, Xiaomi Pad 5 and Realme Pad X, support Bluetooth-enabled accessories. OnePlus has not specified whether it will launch tablet accessories, though the company is said to launch its first keyboard on February 7.

Naturally, the pricing details also remain unclear, though the OnePlus Pad may be priced above Rs 25,000 in India. OnePlus' sister companies, like Oppo and Realme, under the China-based BBK umbrella, offer tablets at different price points in India. OnePlus could offer a mid-premium tablet with moderate specifications to gain an edge over players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Lenovo.

Apart from the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus will also launch OnePlus TV Q2 Pro (65-inch), OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and two smartphones on February 7.