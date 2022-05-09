OnePlus Pad is codenamed Reeves, and here are its rumoured specifications

Rumours are rife that OnePlus is working on its first tablet, which may be called the OnePlus Pad. It is very likely to be a high-end tablet, just like the Xiaomi Pad 5, so the anticipation among buyers. The OnePlus Pad is reportedly in the private testing stage, which means the company is working on nixing the bugs and issues in it just so it becomes ready for the market. Usually, there is a codename for products when they enter the testing stage, and the same for the OnePlus Pad may just have been revealed. According to Mysmartprice, the OnePlus Pad is codenamed Reeves and it may see the light of day in the first half of 2022, which means before June.

While the report does not give away any extra details such as the specifications of the OnePlus Pad, it corroborates that private testing is indeed underway for the OnePlus Pad. For specifications, let us take a look at the earlier rumours, which suggest the OnePlus Pad will be a premium tablet.

The OnePlus Pad could be a large one, featuring a 12.4-inch OLED screen. That is the size of the iPad Pro, so OnePlus going for the same is not surprising because it wants to take on the iPad Pro. The fact that there are not many good Android tablets in the premium market is why OnePlus thinks it has a chance against Apple. This 12.4-inch OLED panel may use a FullHD resolution. The tablet could use Android 12 software, as well as a new user interface that will be similar to the company's OxygenOS. For tablets, extra frills, such as the three-finger swipe, are actually useful and it is possible that OnePlus will pay attention to that.

Powering the OnePlus Pad could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which was 2020's flagship processor. For a tablet, that seems like a good choice as long as OnePlus does not market the tablet for high-end gaming. There may be 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the tablet. It may come with a 10,900mAh battery, which means a long runtime. There may also be support for 45W fast charging on the tablet. The OnePlus Pad may use a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.1 support. On the back of the OnePlus Pad, there may be a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor — in what could be one of the few multi-camera setups on a tablet. There may be an 8-megapixel camera for video calls and, of course, selfies.

OnePlus this year has been launching phones left, right, and centre. But while it is focussing on increasing the volume by giving customers a OnePlus phone in every price category, it is also seemingly thinking of the users who need tablets. Since the pandemic, tablets have become more important as devices that facilitate remote working and learning, and even though we are returning to the old system of working from the office or studying from school premises, we can never go back to that completely. I mean tablets, as well as devices for work or study from home, are going to stay relevant for a long time. It is an opportune time for OnePlus to launch its tablet and it might as well be preparing for it.