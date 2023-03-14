OnePlus Pad pre-order starts on April 10, OnePlus promises amazing gift to early customers

The OnePlus Pad Android tablet's pre-order starts in April, but it appears the official date is out. According to a promotional image spotted by GSMArena, the tablet will be available from April 10 onwards. Additionally, customers who pre-order the device will get "an amazing" gift. However, the promotional image appears to be targeted at customers in select countries, while India-specific details remain unclear. OnePlus is yet to reveal the price of the OnePlus Pad.

If OnePlus India announces a similar offer, customers will need to pre-order by paying a "deposit" to win the hamper (or the amazing gift as OnePlus describes). Users can click on the "notify" option to get the latest update on pre-orders and availability.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus India website notes that early OnePlus Pad customers will get a Google One 6-month subscription. With the subscription, users can enjoy 100GB of free cloud storage for a limited time.

As mentioned, the price of the OnePlus Pad is yet to be disclosed. Some leaks suggest the tablet could be priced under Rs 30,000. If true, the OnePlus Pad will compete against some notable Android tablets, like Xiaomi Pad 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, and Lenovo tablets.

The full specifications of the OnePlus Pad are out and you can also check out a hands-on experience on India Today's Fiiber Hindi YouTube page. The OnePlus Pad features an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It weighs barely 552 grams and measures 6.5mm in thickness. The Android tablet is only available in a single green colour option.

Customers will be available to choose between two storage options. The base model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the top option includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company includes LPDDR5 RAM tech and UFS 3.1 storage to offer fast and smooth performance. It ships with the Android-based OxygenOS 13.1.

Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, which also powers a bunch of notable smartphones. The MediaTek chipset is also an interesting choice since OnePlus relies on SoCs (chip-on-system) by rival firm Qualcomm for its premium devices. There's also a 9510mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC charging tech.

The rear panel includes a 13-megapixel camera with EIS support. It can record 4K videos at 30fps. The front has an 8-megapixel camera with support for Full-HD recording at 30fps. The OnePlus Pad only has a Wi-Fi variant, and the LTE variant may be added to future-generation tablets. For audio, there's no 3.5mm audio jack, as OnePlus is trying to boost the sales of its wireless earbuds.

