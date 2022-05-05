OnePlus Pad tablet may be a few steps away from launch in India

OnePlus is seemingly preparing for the launch of its first tablet in India soon. Called the OnePlus Pad, the Android tablet has now cropped up on the trademark website in India, hinting at an imminent arrival. The OnePlus Pad has not just got the trademark clearance, it is also reportedly in the testing phase in India — another sign that the launch may be near.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot of the trademark listing that shows the words "OnePlus Pad" mentioned. The trademark was filed on July 5, 2021, and shows OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. as the proprietor. While there is no additional information mentioned in this listing, a similar trademark was spotted on the website of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last year.

The OnePlus Pad has not arrived anywhere yet, so we are not certain about its specifications. But rumours are rife that the OnePlus Pad will be a premium device. It may come running Android 12L, which is Android 12 tweaked for tablets. Besides, the OnePlus Pad could come with a 12.4-inch OLED screen with a FullHD resolution. It is, however, not clear if the display will support a higher refresh rate. This tablet may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Pad may use a 10,900mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. On the back, it is expected to come with a 13-megapixel main and a 5-megapixel secondary camera.

With these rumoured specifications in mind, we can safely assume that the OnePlus Pad will take on the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5. The tablet market already has brethren of OnePlus. For instance, Oppo, the parent company, as well as Realme and Vivo, all have their tablets available in at least one market. OnePlus remains the only brand in the BBK Electronics family that does not have a tablet yet.

OnePlus may launch the OnePlus Pad sometime later this year, and although a date is not clear yet, it is expected that the brand will bring its tablet soon to counter Xiaomi in India. As for its price, rumours suggest the OnePlus Pad could cost CNY 2,999 in China, which translates to roughly Rs 34,500. The Xiaomi Pad 5, on the other hand, starts at Rs 24,999. Since OnePlus is likely to give Xiaomi some competition in the tablet market, it will price the OnePlus Pad in India aggressively. That would mean a ballpark price of Rs 25,000. In any case, we will find out more about the OnePlus Pad in the coming days.