OnePlus Pad tipped to launch in India on February 7, design leaked online

OnePlus will host its first 2023 Cloud event on February 7, where it will announce as many as five new products. But, now it has been tipped that the company is planning to unveil one more product and this could be a tablet. Tipster Abhishek Yadav is claiming that the OnePlus Pad is also coming and that it will be showcased at the company's upcoming February event.

Tipster @Onleaks (on Twitter) has also shared the first look of the upcoming OnePlus tablet. The image suggests that the device will have a slim profile and minimal bezels. It will have a vibrant display and a camera on the front. It seems to have a matt finish at the back and OnePlus could offer its tablet in a black colour model. As of now, the rest of the details are still unknown. But, ahead of the launch, OnePlus is expected to tease some of the features.

As for other products, some of the names have already been revealed by the company itself. The brand will take the wraps off two of its premium 5G phones – OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. Both the 5G phones will cater to a different set of users and will be made available at different price points.

The OnePlus 11 will be a flagship phone, which could be priced in the range of Rs 50,000. It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The OnePlus 11R is said to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Both phones are expected to offer top-notch displays, support for fast charging tech and more to offer a premium experience.

The company has also confirmed that we will also see the launch of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The new set of wireless earbuds will likely be priced in the higher price segment, considering this is a Pro model and the company offered the original OnePlus Buds Pro variant in India for Rs 9,990. It is unknown whether the company will offer the new earbuds at a similar price or exceed the Rs 10,000 bracket.

The teasers published by OnePlus have also suggested that it will also introduce its first keyboard, which is said to be a mechanical device. A smart TV is also on the way and OnePlus has confirmed that it will be introducing a 65-inch television. The company has promised that its latest TV will offer a premium and new software experience to users.