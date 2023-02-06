OnePlus Pad will get magnetic keyboard and stylus support, company confirms

The OnePlus Pad tablet can be operated via OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and magnetic keyboard, the company announced ahead of its official launch on February 1. The official teaser showcases a white stylus, similar to the Apple Pencil, and a magnetic keyboard with a trackpad, which customers will likely need to buy separately. The tablet's official specifications remain unclear, though the company has revealed a single camera on the back. The placement of the rear camera is quite distinct, as it sits on the top centre instead of the top left of the rear panel. The OnePlus Pad is confirmed to come in a green shade.

In a separate post on its social media channels, OnePlus has revealed that users can buy the tablet's magnetic keyboard in green. OnePlus keyboard looks similar to Apple's magic keypad folio with a two-piece design. It will likely include a detachable keyboard and a protective back panel that both attach magnetically to the tablet.

Tablets have become popular among buyers in the last few years as they generally offer the best of both PCs and smartphones. The market is dominated by Apple iPads, but Android devices are catching up slowly. Hence, to make tablets more versatile, brands give users the option to buy Bluetooth-enabled keyboards and stylus to increase their productivity, especially while creating content. This also increases their sale of accessories.

The OnePlus Pad may feature an aluminium finish on the back, as well as an aluminium alloy frame. It will reportedly come with an 11.6-inch display, and we can expect display features such as a high refresh rate, HDR support, and more. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a mild upgrade over the Snapdragon 860, which powers the Xiaomi Pad 5. The back may include a 13-megapixel primary camera and the front may have a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Apart from the OnePlus Pad Android tablet, OnePlus has also confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. The OnePlus 11 5G will be the highlight of the February 7 launch event and it will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Hasslebald-tuned cameras. The phone will also support 100W fast charging. The OnePlus 11R will look more or less similar to its sibling though it will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC. It will not come with Hasslebaldc cameras.