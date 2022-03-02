OnePlus, Redmi and Oppo confirm phones with new Dimensity 8000 chipsets, launch starting later this month

MediaTek unveiled its new Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 chipsets at MWC 2022. Both of the mobile platforms have been introduced as high-end chipsets positioned just below the company's flagship Dimensity 9000 processor. Soon after MediaTek's announcement, several smartphone makers revealed their plans for their future phones and it seems like the race is on to feature the Dimensity 8000 series processors early in the markets.

Realme, for instance, revealed that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first to ship with the Dimensity 8100, the more powerful option among the two MediaTek chips. Taking no time after it, Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing announced that Redmi K50 Pro will also be one of the first to feature it. Apart from these two smartphone makers, Oppo and OnePlus are also in the run to introduce phones powered by MediaTek's Dimesity 8000 series chipsets [Link here].

To take a hint of what is to come, the Realme GT Neo 3 is supposed to succeed the Realme GT Neo 2 soon. The company showcased its 150W Ultra Dart fast charging tech, which is going to be highlighted on the Realme GT Neo 3. This tech is capable of charging the battery to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes.

As for the Redmi K50 Pro, the phone has been in the news for some time now and is likely to arrive later this month. Redmi has just confirmed that the device will ship with the Dimensity 8100 chipset. According to the leaks, Redmi K50 Pro may be offered in two configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus is also planning to launch a Dimensity 8100 equipped phone. It is likely that the smartphone will be launched under the Nord lineup as the company's flagship lineup is usually powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm chipsets. The smartphone could possibly be the rumoured OnePlus Nord 3.

Finally, Oppo will be joining the list of phones powered by the Dimesity 8000 series devices. Its K10 series will be equipped with any of the two chipsets in the lineup, Oppo revealed. Rumours suggest that the K10 series launch will take place in the second quarter of 2022.