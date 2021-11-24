scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
TECHNOLOGY
OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 may launch in India next month

Feedback

OnePlus RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 may launch in India next month

Before the end of 2021, OnePlus is expected to launch two new devices in India - onePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2. A new report says both these devices may be announced in December.

OnePlus 9RT OnePlus 9RT
Story highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT is likely to launch in India as OnePlus RT.
  • The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China last month.
  • The company is said to launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 alongside the OnePlus RT in India.

OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India this December. The company is also said to bring the OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones in the country. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9RT in China as an exclusive model for the country, but if a new report is believed, the same model will be rebranded as OnePlus RT for India.
Touted as a gaming device, the OnePlus 9RT brings several improvements over the OnePlus 9R that launched in March alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9.

A report by 91 Mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal who learned from industry insiders, claims that the OnePlus RT will most likely make its way to the Indian market next month. The budget OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones will be a successor to the company's OnePlus Buds Z.

In China, the OnePlus 9RT launched with ColorOS 12, but we will have to wait and see whether the OnePlus RT runs OxygenOS 12 or ColorOS 12. OnePlus CEO has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10 will be the first to run a unified OS in 2022. The company has also confirmed that older flagships, including the OnePlus 9 series, will receive the unified OS later in 2022.

Talking about prices, the OnePlus 9RT launched in China at around Rs 40,000 while the OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones are at around Rs 6,000 price point. We can expect these prices to change slightly with multiple factors affecting the price.

Talking about the specs of the OnePlus 9RT (which could launch in India as the OnePlus RT), it features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution. The phone sports a screen-to-body ratio of about 88 per cent. The OnePlus 9RT has been launched in three colours - Green, Silver, and Black in China.

Powered by the flagship-grade Snapdragon 888, the OnePlus 9RT is a big upgrade compared to the OnePlus 9R. The 9RT comes with up to 12GB of RAM and packs up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of the camera, the 9RT features a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the phone packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4500mAh battery and comes with Warp Charge 65W support.

Videos