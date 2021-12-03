OnePlus RT: Specs, feature, India launch, price, and everything we know so far

The OnePlus RT is likely to be the last OnePlus device to launch in 2022. The smartphone is supposed to be a rebadged OnePlus 9RT launched in China. It has been in the news for a while now. The latest leak gives us a peek at the price of the OnePlus RT. According to this, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus RT would be priced at 39,999 or 37,999.

It is reported that the smartphone will launch on December 16. However, there has been no confirmation from OnePlus yet.

The specs of the OnePlus RT should be similar to that of the OnePlus 9RT, considering it is a rebadged model. Thus, the OnePlus RT may sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 888 chipset could power it. OnePlus RT may be equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 4500mAh battery. While that was a brief description of the OnePlus RT, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

OnePlus RT specs and features

--Tipster Max Jambor, in a recent leak, hinted that the OnePlus RT might launch on December 16 in India. But OnePlus is yet to confirm the same. Usually, the OnePlus begins teasing its smartphones way ahead of the launch event. So it's strange that OnePlus hasn't opened up about the OnePlus RT yet.

--In a different report, the pricing of the OnePlus RT has been revealed. The report comes from The Mobile Indian, which states that the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the OnePlus RT will be priced at Rs 39,999. Then again, the website cites another source to claim that OnePlus may launch the same model at Rs 37,999.

--A listing of a device named OnePlus RT was spotted at the Google Play Console recently. The same moniker was also seen in the Google Supported Devices List database and in an ad by Amazon India on Google Search. These listings indicate that the OnePlus RT moniker is likely true.

--OnePlus is yet to reveal any details of the rumoured OnePlus RT. However, we do know that the OnePlus RT could be a rebranded OnePlus RT. Going by that, we can expect similar specs and design as the OnePlus 9RT.

--The OnePlus RT is likely to feature a rectangular camera island on the rear with a OnePlus logo. While on the front, it could get a flat punch-hole camera display. As far as specs are concerned, the OnePlus 9RT may sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. OnePlus may offer this device in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

--We may not see Hasselblad cameras on the OnePlus RT as it is limited to the flagship models. The upcoming OnePlus RT could get triple rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. While on the front, it may feature a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The OnePlus RT could be offered with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging. OnePlus is likely to use an in-display fingerprint scanner on this smartphone. 5G support will also be available on this device.

OnePlus RT launch date

There have been several leaks around the launch of the OnePlus RT, with most of them hinting towards a December launch. In a more recent leak, Max Jambor hinted towards a launch on December 16. However, OnePlus is yet to reveal any details about the device. This is surprising as the brand usually starts teasing its devices way ahead of the launch event.

OnePlus RT India price

Multiple price suggestions have been made for the OnePlus RT ahead of the launch. As per a new report from The Mobile Indian, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus RT may launch at 39,999. Citing another source, the website claims a price of Rs 37,999 for the same model. For reference, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,800). So we can expect the OnePlus RT to launch under Rs 40,000 in India as well.