OnePlus to launch an affordable Nord CE 3 in India soon, full specifications leaked

After launching the premium OnePlus 11 5G and mid-premium OnePlus 11R 5G in India, OnePlus is reportedly working on the more affordable OnePlus Nord CE 3. The phone will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 of last year and is tipped to launch in July. Ahead of the phone's official announcement, online publication MySmartPrice with tipster OnLeak leaked the Nord CE 3's alleged specifications. Key features of the phone are said to be a 6.72-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 782G SoC, and a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The report also notes that the display on the rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 3 would offer a 120Hz refresh and Full-HD+ resolution. The display may also include a fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

The Snapdragon 782 SoC may come paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The back is said to include a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel (IMX890) camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will reportedly include a 16-megapixel camera.

Other key features may include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, 5G, and NFC.

Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has also been a part of the rumour mill for a while. In November 2022, a separate report tipped Nord CE 3's specifications. The report claimed that the phone would ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.7-inch LCD display, and a 5000mAh battery. The report added that the phone would feature a 108-megapixel camera. A render was also shared that highlighted a black body and two large round cutouts on the back for the triple cameras.

The price of the alleged OnePlus Nord CE 3 remains unclear, but going by the specifications, the phone may cost between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was launched last year for Rs 23,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). The top variant with 8GB RAM carried a price tag of Rs 24,999. Currently, the Nord CE 2 is selling at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 3's specifications have been leaked as well. The phone may launch in India in June-July. It will reportedly come with a 6.72-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Based on specifications, the Nord 3 may be priced under Rs 35000.