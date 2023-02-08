OnePlus to launch OnePlus 11 Concept with industry-first technology end of February

OnePlus has revealed a OnePlus 11 Concept will be revealed at the upcoming MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain. OnePlus announced it at its Cloud 11 event in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 7, where the company also unveiled the vanilla OnePlus 11 5G alongside its first tablet (OnePlus Pad), Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and more. OnePlus has unveiled concept phones in the past. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concept phones became rare as brands were unable to host special events to showcase such devices. OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 8T Concept in 2020, which mainly focused on the exterior design. The MWC 2023 will take place between February 27 and March 2.

In a release, OnePlus stated that the company will launch its "newest concept phone, the OnePlus 11 Concept, featuring an imaginative design with industry-first technology, during Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona." The concept phone will join the brand's line-up of flagship products to showcase at MWC 2023.

Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other information.