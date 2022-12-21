OnePlus to now launch a mechanical keyboard? Here is what we know

OnePlus will soon launch a mechanical keyboard, which is something that the company has already confirmed. OnePlus has gradually expanded its portfolio from time to time. From phones to televisions to keyboards, the company has come a long way and deepened its value in the market. The company has already revealed that the keyboard will be announced in February next year and now live images, as well as the price, have leaked online. Here is everything we know about it.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, has leaked the specifications of the keyboard. OnePlus is developing the new product in partnership with keyboard maker KeyChron. The keyboard will reportedly have a mixture of aluminium and plastic body. It could have USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports.

It is being said that people will be able to use the keyboard wirelessly too. It will come with support for Bluetooth 5.2. Brar claims that the keyboard will use Keychron keys and switches, which is pretty obvious. Similar to some of the mechanical keyboards in the market, this one too is said to have support for RGB lights, which a user will be able to configure. The leaked image shows that the keyboard will also feature a rotary encoder knob and it will skip on numeric keys. It is unknown whether this one will have hot keys for gaming shortcuts.

The tipster has also leaked the price of the upcoming keyboard. He is claiming that the OnePlus keyboard will be priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. OnePlus has so far confirmed that the mass production of the keyboard will take place between March to May, which basically suggests that it will just announce the product in February and it will be made available for purchase a little later in 2023.

As of now, OnePlus has confirmed the key features of the keyboard, so users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt. The keyboard will likely be launched at the company's upcoming Cloud 11 event, which will be held on February 7 next year. Here, it will be announcing its latest flagship OnePlus 11 5G smartphone as well as OnePlus Buds Pro 2. You can also expect the keyboard. The new devices are first expected to hit China in January. We will have more clarity on this in the coming weeks.