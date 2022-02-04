OnePlus to reportedly launch four TVs in India on February 17

It seems that OnePlus has plans to launch a bunch of products in the first half of 2022. The company has already launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China and the OnePlus 9RT in India. It is expected to launch more products in India. One of them is OnePlus Nord CE 2 series. While the launch date for this device is unknown, a tipster has claimed that new OnePlus TV models will make their debut on February 17.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav asserted on Twitter that OnePlus is gearing up to launch four TVs under the OnePlus Y1S series in India. The cited source claims that two of these TV models will remain exclusive to the offline market, and the other two will be available via both offline and online channels.

The company is reportedly planning to offer new TVs in 32-inch and 42-inch sizes. These models will be sold through online and offline stores. The rest of the details regarding the new models are currently unknown. OnePlus already offers three models under its TV Y series.

It launched the 32-inch and 43-inch models in the Rs 30,000 price range in the year 2020. In 2021, the brand added the 40-inch variant to its OnePlus TV Y series, which is currently selling for Rs 22,999. There are chances that the brand might be planning to offer the newer models with improved specs, the details of which are scarce right now.

The company's OnePlus TV Y series is mostly aimed at budget-conscious users and the newer models are also expected to be affordable. The existing 32-inch OnePlus TV Y model is available for purchase for Rs 16,499, whereas the 43-inch variant is on sale for Rs 25,999.

Back in December 2021, tipster Mukul Sharma also claimed that OnePlus has plans to launch new Smart TVs in India, but the tweet stated that we could see the launch of a 43-inch variant, alongside the 32-inch model. If the launch is going to take place on February 17, then you can expect OnePlus to drop a teaser soon.

Meanwhile, the successor to OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also rumoured to launch in the coming weeks. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The mid-range smartphone could pack a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per leaks. It is said to arrive with a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Under the hood, there could be a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus might offer support for 65W fast charging.