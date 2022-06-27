OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India launch confirmed, could debut with OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of a new smart TV in India. The company will debut the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro in India very soon. OnePlus has not confirmed the exact launch date of the device. However, we can expect the Y1S Pro 50-inch OnePlus smart TV to debut alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T.

The microsite on the official OnePlus India website confirms some key specifications and features of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro. The smart TV will have a near bezel-less design, with the chin being the thickest.

As the name suggests, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has a 50-inch display. It will support a 4K resolution and a billion colours, courtesy of the 10-bit panel. OnePlus further claims that the Gamma Engine in the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro optimises display quality and tunes the picture for ultra-clear content. The smart TV also comes with support for MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, which intelligently adds additional images between the original images for a smooth viewing experience.

For an enhanced audio experience, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will come with 24W speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Users who are a part of the OnePlus ecosystem will be able to control the OnePlus smart TV Y1S Pro. For example, they will be able to adjust the volume via the OnePlus Watch. The smart TV will also switch to sleep mode after the Watch detects that the user has fallen asleep.

More details of the smart TV will be unveiled at the launch event. As mentioned above, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro could launch alongside the Nord 2T 5G. OnePlus is expected to launch the Nord 2T on July 1. The company has not confirmed any details about the OnePlus Nord 2T launch date at the time of writing this.