OnePlus TV Y1S and TV Y1S Edge sale starts: Price, bank offers and other key details you need to know

OnePlus launched two new TVs last week. The OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge are now on sale in India from today and with their low price and good feature set, they are a very attractive option for consumers who want value for money TVs. So, if you are in the market for an affordable yet feature-packed TV, take a look at the OnePlus TV Y1S series sale details as we detail their price, availability, and even the launch offers.

First and foremost, let's talk about the price. There are four models in the OnePlus Y1S TV series.

— OnePlus Y1S 32-inch: Rs 16,499

— OnePlus Y1S 43-inch: Rs 26,999

— OnePlus Y1S Edge 32-inch: Rs 16,999

— OnePlus Y1S Edge 43-inch: Rs 27,999

OnePlus TV 1YS launch offers

While the prices of the OnePlus TV 1YS series TVs make them good value for money, when combined with some launch offers, they are even sweeter deals. There are bank offers consumers will be able to avail through select banks.

For now, the OnePlus TV Y1S and the TV Y1S Edge are going to be available at OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline outlets such as Reliance Digital, MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, and LOT Mobiles.

As far as online is concerned, the OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch is now available in open sale on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The OnePlus TV Y1S 43-inch will be coming up for online sale soon.

But let's go back to the offers. Here is what the launch offers are on the OnePlus TV Y1S series.

— Customers using Axis bank cards will get instant bank discounts of Rs 2000 and Rs 2500 on the purchase of OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch and Y1S 43-inch variants if they opt for a 9-month EMI scheme.

— Axis bank customers can also avail of instant bank discounts of Rs 2000 on purchase of the OnePlus TV Y1S 32-inch with no cost EMI up to 9 months.

— The offers are available from February 21 to February 28.

— Red Cable Club users, who are part of the OnePlus user community, are eligible for Rs 500 discount on OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 32-inch as well as Rs 750 discount on OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43-inch through RedCoins. This offer is available only on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus TV Y1S and TV Y1S Edge features

Although the price is low, the OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge are fairly loaded on the features and specs side. A few stand out and we are going to list them. But before that, a key point: what is the difference between the Y1S and the Y1S Edge?

The OnePlus Y1S Edge is everything that the Y1S is but with two additions. One, it has a 24W speaker set instead of 20W in the Y1S. And two, it has a layer of blue light filter with TUV Rheinland certification. The differences, in other words, aren't huge. But we think it is indeed worth paying extra Rs 500 or Rs 1000 for the Y1S Edge over the Y1S.

That out, let's take a quick look at the top features of the TV Y1S series.

— The TVs come with displays that support HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support. Support for Dolby Vision is missing, but then in this price range, it is expected. The good bit is that the HDR 10+ support means that in most of the streaming content you are unlikely to miss the Dolby Vision.

— The two TVs are powered by Android 11 TV software, which is much better than the Android 9 that most TVs still sport, particularly in this price segment.

— The OnePlus TV Y1S sports auto low latency mode, which is going to be useful to customers who hook up a gaming console to their TVs. This feature will help while gaming.

— Both TVs support Dolby Audio.

— The OnePlus TV Y1S TVs come with Connect 2.0, a OnePlus suite of connectivity features that will also make it easier for users to connect and use their other OnePlus devices — Watch, Buds, phone — seamlessly with the TVs.

— And finally, the two TVs sport a thin design with almost border-less bezels. The frame is plastic, expectedly given the price range, but for better looks, the TVs sport a metallic finish.