OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge launch soon: What we know so far

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S soon, revealed a teaser put on the company's Twitter handle. The two upcoming smart TV's will join the affordable Y-series of televisions. The teaser gives us a peek at the design of the upcoming series. In which a TV appears with minimal bezels and a comparatively thicker bottom. Although the teaser is out, it doesn't reveal the launch date.

OnePlus will launch two smart TV's OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S edge, under the Y-series. Rumours suggest that the Y1S lineup will be offered in 32-inch and 43-inch options. The TV's are expected to feature 20W speakers that support Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding. They may run Android 11 OS out of the box and have dual-band WiFi connectivity. OnePlus hasn't confirmed any of these details, but we should find out soon, considering the launch is around the corner. A lot is unknown about the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, but here's what we can expect from the two TVs.

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge: Specs and features

The TV shown in the teaser appears in black. It seems to have thin bezels on all sides with a slightly thicker bottom bezel. There's a OnePlus logo at the bottom bezel and a stand for placing it on a tabletop. It is pretty evident that the upcoming lineup will follow the same design as the OnePlus TV Y1.

The OnePlus TV Y1 is offered in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. Thus OnePlus will be looking to bring more screen size options with the expansion of the Y-series with Y1S and Y1S Edge. That said, a leak pointed towards 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes on the upcoming lineup.

It is said that the OnePlus TV Y1S series will be equipped with 20W speakers that support Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding. They are likely to run Android 11 out of the box. Along with that, we may see support for HDR10+ and dual-band WiFi.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and TV Y1S Edge will join the existing OnePlus TV Y1, so let us take a quick look at the upcoming device. The OnePlus TV Y1 is offered in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. The base model has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, while the other two models have a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. All the models feature 20W speakers with Dolby Audio. The OnePlus TV Y1 has connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, HDMI, USB, RF input and more.

OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge launch, and expected India price

OnePlus shared a teaser recently to confirm the launch of the OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge. While the launch date was not revealed in the teaser. A leak states that the launch may take place on February 17. Both the TVs are likely to be exclusive to the Indian market.

At the moment, there's no information about the pricing of the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. We are hoping to see a price bump considering the brand's pricing history. To recall, the base model of the OnePlus TV Y1 was launched at Rs 16,999. While the 40-inch and 43-inch models came in at 23,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.