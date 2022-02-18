OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge launched in India, price starts at Rs 16,499

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge at its OnePlus Double Feature event. Along with the TVs, OnePlus also unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The Y series is a new addition to OnePlus' TV portfolio. The company already sells the U series as well as the Q series.

The OnePlus Y series TVs are offered in different screen sizes, ranging from 32-inch and 43-inch. Smart TVs fall in the budget and mid-range categories. Let us have a look at the price and detailed specifications for the OnePlus TV Y1S as well as the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.

OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge: Price and availability

The OnePlus Y1S 32-inch TV is priced at Rs 16,499, and the 43-inch TV is priced at Rs 26,999. The OnePlus Y1S Edge is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 43-inch TV is priced at Rs 27,999. The OnePlus Y1S 32-inch TV will be available for purchase from February 21, whereas the 43-inch variant will be available starting March 2. The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be available starting February 21. The Y1S will be available to purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in. Y1S Edge will be available on Reliance Digital and Croma stores and it will also be available via OnePlus' Indian website.

OnePlus TV Y1S, Y1S Edge: Specifications

The OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge come with bezel-less displays. Smart TVs also come with support for HDR10+, which enhances the viewing quality. The TVs are powered by a 64-bit processor, which delivers 30 percent better performance for even faster navigation and loading times, as per the company.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge run on Android TV 11. Users will be able to access apps from the Google Play Store and summon the Google Assistant, whenever required. The OnePlus Smart TV Y1S Edge is equipped with a 24W speaker that delivers high-definition audio. It also supports Dolby Atmos.



The OnePlus Smart TVs also come with support for auto low latency mode, which is especially helpful when you are playing a game. You can seamlessly connect the TVs with other OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus phones, OnePlus watches, and the OnePlus buds. Additional features include data saver mode, which helps in saving the data.