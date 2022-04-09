OnePlus's upcoming foldable phone may be rebranded Oppo Find N

OnePlus is reportedly working on a foldable phone, but it is not going to be a surprise. The upcoming OnePlus foldable phone is something we have already seen. That is because it is rumoured to be the rebadged version of the Oppo Find N. The rumours are rife that there will be only one major difference between the Oppo Find N and the upcoming OnePlus foldable phone. For the unversed OnePlus and Oppo have the same owners—BBK Electronics. Hence it would not be surprising if OnePlus launched a rebranded Oppo Find N as its first foldable phone.

As per PriceBaba in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, But there is nothing completely out of the box that one can expect because it would most certainly be the rebranded version of the Oppo Find N. Now it also makes sense for OnePlus to launch the rebranded Oppo Find N because Oppo has not launched the phone in India or International markets. However, there is no information about the launch timeline of OnePlus's foldable phone.

OnePlus is tipped to launch five smartphones this year, but the foldable phone does not feature in the list yet.

Oppo Find N: Price

Oppo Find N was announced with two RAM variants 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 7,699, which translates to Rs 92,000, and the one with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 8,999, roughly Rs 1,07,550. The smartphone has been launched in three colours and it is available only in China.

Oppo Find N: Specifications

Oppo Find N features a large 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 1920x1792 pixels with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. There is a punch-hole cutout on the front for the selfie camera.

The Oppo Find N is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 11 out of the box based on ColorOS 12. For connectivity, the Find N comes with WiFi 6 support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more. It houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

In the camera department, the Oppo Find N comes with triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.