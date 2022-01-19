Online classes here to stay as Omicron rages on, kids and parents brace for a long year

Polished shoes, crisp uniforms, school bags and a classroom full of children: after nearly two years of online classes, many kids, parents and teachers hoped that the year 2022 would mark re-opening of schools. But early 2022, with the Omicron variant of Covid raging, children are still at homes and teachers continue to take classes online with little or no idea when they might see the school again.

This was different in late 2021. Then many schools were hoping to reopen. For example, Kothari International School in Noida asked parents to fill a survey form in November 2021 to know their responses to sending children to school.

Rainbow International School, a CBSE-board school in Thane West of Maharashtra, also started calling students once a week upon receiving a no-objection certificate from parents. Similarly, the Air Force School in Agra started offline classes for students on voluntary basis and the Delhi Public School (DPS) in the Sundar Nagar area of New Delhi started calling students from Grade 6 to Grade 10 on voluntary basis in November.

Now, all these schools have gone back to total online classes mode, shutting down their gates to students yet again as Covid cases rise in the country.

As online classes continue, there is more of the same that kids, parents and teachers have faced in the last two years. Some of that is good, some bad and some incredibly challenging, depending on who you ask.

The good

While there is much hue and cry about the deficiencies of online learning and virtual classes, the glass is not all half-empty. By virtue of what they are, online classes bring an element of interactivity and playfulness to lessons.

Manpreet Kaur, a teacher at the Air Force School of Agra, feels that online classes give a smart class-like experience to both teachers and students. The classes have become more interactive now.

"If I had to teach Photosynthesis in a physical class, chances are I would just open the textbook, explain the process and that'd be it. In the online classes, along with the text, I can also show YouTube videos or pictures in between to make the concept more interactive and less boring," says Manpreet.

She also feels that pandemic has forced reluctant schools and teachers to adopt new technologies and upgrade the way they teach.

"It is very encouraging to see middle-aged and old-aged teachers who've never used gadgets or software before now confidently conducting classes on GMeet," she says.

Kaur's school conducted a training session for teachers to help learn Google Meet and its features. Her personal favourite is the live caption feature in GMeet.

From a teacher's point of view, online classes have another advantage in the sense that they bring children and parents together. This, according to some teachers, makes their job easier.

Shuchi Malhotra, a teacher at Maharaja Agrasen Model School of Delhi, says that e-learning has proved to be an eye-opener for parents. Earlier, she says, when teachers pointed out concern areas for a student the parents would refuse to believe it. "As there is now more involvement of parents, they themselves can see the areas in which their kids lag behind and personally work on them," she says.

Tanya Chakraborthy, a teacher in Kidzee, also believes that online classes help by forcing parents to take a note of the classroom work. Though, bizarrely, she says that it helps parents. "In Patna where I teach we have children across all kinds of backgrounds in our classes. There are children whose parents have never been to school before or have very limited information related to any subject. They come to us and ask if what they've understood from the class is right or not so that they can help their children with their homework. It shows they too learn something from it," says Tanya.

Parents do appreciate that they are now more involved in the schooling of their children.

Heena Goel, whose daughter studies in Somerville School of Greater Noida, says that online classes give her real-time information on how much her daughter learns from her classes. "Online classes have helped me understand what or how much my daughter is learning in her class. If there's something she doesn't understand, I make sure to explain it to her immediately after the class," she says.

Rashid Ahmed, father of a kid who goes to DPS, says that online classes have also improved the communication between parents, children and the teachers. "While things mostly remained between a child and the teacher before, with online classes you now have an everyday report of your child's performance and behaviour in class," he says.

The bad

Even as teachers and parents see the glass as half full, children are not all that enthusiastic about online classes. They miss the buzz of school. Advika Garg, who got admission in nursery school during the pandemic says that she has seen school only in YouTube videos and pictures till now. "I want to see my new school and meet my class friends once," she says.

Aditya, a Class 12 student at DPS Dwarka, feels the same. "Taking classes from home is boring and there are a lot of distractions too. I miss my classroom and my friends," he says.

Shuchi Malhotra, a teacher, concurs. She says that despite all the good of online classes, she still misses her personal interaction and bonding with students. "Online teaching is restricted to just teaching, but a teacher's job is more than that. When we meet a child in person, we get to know him or her better. We can work better on their grey areas and help in personality development," she says.

With images of over 40 students crammed in the small screen space of a laptop or tablet, it becomes tough to focus on every child individually.

Manpreet Kaur feels that online classes can be a hurdle for students who are introverts or less active. "In a physical class, I can ask a student to stand and start reading to increase his or her involvement," she says.

Amber Banerjee, who retired as Principal from DPS Agra, also sounds concerned when talking about the online classes. "It is damaging the learning process of children, especially those who are in lower middle school. It is hard and distracting for them. But then this is a sad reality and unfortunately, we have to live with it," he says.

Alok Jha, a father, says that online classes fail to keep his child focussed. "There are too many distractions. You cannot force your child to look at the screen for long. They eventually find ways to escape. My daughter keeps covering her camera in between classes," he says.

Dr Sakshi Gupta, a child mental health expert in Ghaziabad, is seeing parents coming to her because they are worried about the attention span of their children during online classes. Recently, the father of a 17-year-old came to her mentioning the word ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Sakshi's interaction with the boy revealed that he used to mark his attendance and then play games on his tablet.

"I don't blame the parents but instead of just worrying about how much time their child is spending on screen, it is always better to engage with them personally and keep a consistent check on them," says Sakshi.

Big challenges

One of the key challenges with online classes has been the lack of infrastructure in general and skill set among teachers to deal with it. Two years after the phrase "online classes" became a household name, the same challenges remain.

The foremost hurdle that the teachers had to face when online classes started in India was to learn how to use modern tech tools. "It was tough at first. I am a 50-year-old Hindi teacher and have been teaching for the past 25 years. But I knew nothing about these tech tools," says Urmila Chaudhary, a teacher at DAV Public school. "I still make mistakes sometimes like forgetting to share the screen or things like that but like I always say to my students, this is the time when we teachers are also learning from our students."

Then there are issues related to general infrastructure. The internet connections are slow. There are power cuts, affecting different localities where students are at different times.

"We've taken our time to learn how to manage tech tools, but problems like power cuts or poor internet connection can come anytime," says Shuchi.

Shuchi also talks about an incident where a student, somewhere between the age of 5 to 7, accidentally shared an objectionable video in a school's WhatsApp group. "We talked to the parents, and they said that the phone was in the child's hand, and he accidentally shared the clip in the group. They were sorry about it, but incidents like these keep happening and as admins of these chat groups, it is a challenge to keep chats filtered and clean," she says.