Online gaming to be taxed at par with casinos and horse racing; can attract 28% GST

In a move that is expected to hit the nascent online gaming industry in India, a group of state finance ministers has proposed that the goods and services (GST) tax be hiked by 10 per cent to the highest slab rate of 28 per cent.

Government sources said the proposal, once formally approved by the federal GST Council headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will bring the GST on online gaming in India on par with betting or gambling, which already attract 28 per cent GST.

The state finance ministers group is headed by Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya.

The group met here today. Speaking to Business Today TV after chairing the meeting, Sangma said the ministers had arrived at a consensus on the issue of taxation on online gaming. “The GoM has prepared a detailed report that will be submitted to the GST Council by the end of this week”, he said





Also Read: IndiGo appoints Pieter Elbers as CEO; Ronojoy Dutta to retire on Sept 30

Also Read: Ethos IPO subscribed 24% on Day 1 so far; here’s what brokerages have to say