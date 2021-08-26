OnlyFans backtracks on porn ban, creators can freely post sexually explicit content

In a surprising move, OnlyFans on Wednesday announced that it is suspending the policy change that was slated to take effect from October. The company is talking about the porn ban that it decided to go with earlier this month, as a resort to appease investors. The image and video sharing website, headquartered in London, has a huge community of creators, including pornstars, making sexual content -- the biggest revenue stream for the company. So, the company seemingly later realised what it was mistakenly going to lose had the October policy change kicked in.

In a tweet, OnlyFans wrote: "Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators." The video-sharing website also said that all its creators will get individual notes to assure them their pornographic content is going to be allowed like before.

In its previous announcement, though, OnlyFans said it would ban only sexually explicit content, which is more like hard porn, but the ambit of this ban did not include naked photos, videos, or other sorts of nudity from creators. As unclear as they were about where the company would draw the line between what is allowed and what is not, the creators were equally apprehensive that the source of their revenue on OnlyFans was going to go and this led to a backlash against OnlyFans. The creator community alleged the pornographic content on the platform is the biggest revenue generator. Some of the creators either began deleting the content that would violate the new policy or were ready to switch to a new platform to sell their content.

OnlyFans said that the reason why it was so eager to ban porn -- something that made OnlyFans successful -- is the pressure from banks and financing partners. However, an investigative report said it was because OnlyFans has been struggling to find investors, who would not even engage in discussions because of the reputation of the company. But OnlyFans has a strikingly different statement now. In a statement to The Verge, OnlyFans spokesperson said, "The proposed October 1st, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators."

For what it is worth, it is a relief to sex workers and pornstars who grew their customer base by selling nudity online.