OnlyFans saying goodbye to hard porn and XXX content, claims it's due to ads

OnlyFans, the video-sharing website that became popular for adult content by its users, including famous pornstars, is clamping down on sexually explicit content starting in October. According to the company, the reason behind the new restriction on the type of content is the pressure from payment providers and banks. However, according to BBC, the company may have been a bit too lax in controlling the content, while an Axios investigation has revealed that OnlyFans is struggling to find investors because of sexual content on the platform.

First reported by Bloomberg, OnlyFans is trying to shrug off its reputation as a porn website by limiting the content. This would mean that starting October, the company will prohibit creators on its platform from uploading sexually explicit content. Although the ambit of this new change is not clear, it is likely to change one of the important things that pornstars and sex workers have grown to use the most: selling sexually explicit content to their fans. OnlyFans, however, has said that creators will still be able to post nude photos and videos, as long as they comply with the company's use policy.

OnlyFans will share more information about how its new content restriction will work in the coming days. "In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," OnlyFans told The Verge in a statement.

What OnlyFans mentioned in its statement is just the surface of why sexually explicit content is getting censored. According to BBC, the company's content moderation has not been on par with the company's policy. The "compliance manual" that OnlyFans gave its employees for content moderation gave users three strikes even if the content was illegal. At the same time, there were separate moderators for creators with a large subscriber base and they were let go of with just additional warnings and no action.

Because of the lax attitude of OnlyFans towards its users, sexually explicit content thrived on the platform. It has so far been good for the website. OnlyFans has around 2 million creators who earned more than $5 billion and gathered a total user base of 130 million. OnlyFans' last year's revenue was $2 billion, only 20 per cent of which went to the website, while the rest went to creators.

OnlyFans is now looking for investors for a valuation of over $1 billion, but the thing that has been thriving on the platform is the biggest hurdle. The company is finding it hard to seek investors because of how widespread porn is on its platform. According to Axios, OnlyFans did not even mention the word pornography in its pitch to investors despite it being the best-selling content. The report said the deep-pocketed firms did not even engage in conversations for investment in OnlyFans. Any other company with the growth and popularity of OnlyFans' would have raised good investment by now.

Earlier this year, OnlyFans launched a new app for its creators that does not feature nudity at all, in what is among the steps the company is taking to mend its image of a porn website.