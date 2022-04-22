OnlyFans temporarily blocked Russian accounts

OnlyFans says that it has "temporarily paused" Russian accounts. The subscription-based platform notes that it will not be possible to serve Russian creators any more. OnlyFans confirmed the change to Motherboard as reported by The Verge.

Despite economic sanctions, OnlyFans previously allowed Russian creators to continue to use the platform and earn. Back in February, a report noted that Russian OnlyFans creators briefly lost access to their accounts with little warning. But short while later, the platform restored access to Russian creators and said that "accounts will have full functionalities as long as we continue to have payment methods to support them."

Taking a different direction now, OnlyFans has said that it is taking measures to pause accounts receiving payments in Russia. In an official statement to Motherboard, the company said that it had "explored several options to continue providing our services to creators impacted by the Russia / Ukraine war," but that didn't work out. The platform also stated that "a further tightening of payment restrictions to and from Russia" prevented it from serving those accounts. OnlyFans hasn't revealed any further details on the same.

Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several tech companies have ceased operations in Russia. Last month, the Russian government banned both Facebook and Instagram under 'extremism' law. Google also suspended ad sales in Russia citing 'extraordinary circumstances'. With these platforms ceasing operations in the country, the creators are finding new ways to earn their daily living.

