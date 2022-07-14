Open Doors by Truecaller and inspired by Clubhouse launched: How it works

Truecaller has forayed into the real-time audio chat segment with its new app called Open Doors. The app is available for free on Android's Google Play and iOS Apple App Store and it appears to be inspired by Twitter Space and Clubhouse, though it functions a bit differently. Users need to sign up with their mobile number or Truecaller ID and start an audio chat with users on their contact list right away.

As you'll expect, the app requires access to the microphone and contact list to function. During the sign-up process, users are required to provide a display picture, name, and number - otherwise it won't function. Following that, users can start a conversation with people on their contact list and the app will run in the background. However, it only works for users who have also installed the Open Doors app on their smartphones.

How Open Doors by Truecaller Works

The app is pretty straightforward in terms of initiating a call. Users can start a conversation right from the start, and people on your contact list will get a notification to join. It means that there's no hassle of finding a chatroom that we see on Clubhouse and Twitter Space. Users can also send an invite link with friends and others online with the Open Door app.

Truecaller says some of its features are in the works, and it is being tested with a small beta tester group.

For instance, it is working on the 'close circle' to let users create a small group. A smaller group lets the host control the chatroom better. During regular calls or chat sessions, friends of a friend can join the audio room.

The company explains, "Through the network effect, you can be joined by a large number of people very soon. Do keep in mind that conversations are real-time and moderated by the community, just like Truecaller. They are not stored anywhere and neither can someone listen in without you knowing. We expect participants to foster a safe, inclusive and respectful environment during conversations".

During our initial testing, we discovered the app offered an easy way to delete the account. However, the delete functionality didn't work (as expected).

Speaking about the launch of the app, Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder of True Software Scandinavia AB - the makers of Truecaller, said in a release, "Our new app Open Doors, was born out of a simple question - how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices".

Currently, Truecaller offers two more apps - Truecaller to detect unknown caller IDs and Guardians to meet new people.