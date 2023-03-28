OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals one job that ChatGPT can replace soon

ChatGPT launched in 2022 and people were initially having a gala time using it. Some were writing poetry, others were using it to compose music, write essays and much more. However, soon, people realised the true meaning of an age-old phrase, 'all that glitters is not gold'. Concerns about the AI chatbot's potential to replace certain jobs began surfacing and as time goes by, these concerns are getting only stronger by the day. Even Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, had admitted that the viral chatbot can eliminate many jobs.

While Altman has always remained ambiguous about what jobs can be replaced by ChatGPT, in a new interview, he has specified a type of profession that can be replaced by the chatbot 'very soon'.

Sam Altman says ChatGPT can replace a specific type of job

In an interview with podcast host Lex Friedman, Sam Altman said that the type of job that can be 'massively impacted' by ChatGPT is customer service.

He said, "I'm trying to think of like a big category that I believe can be massively impacted. I guess I would say customer service is a category that I could see there are just way fewer jobs relatively soon."

Earlier, Sam Altman had talked about the possibility of AI replacing some human jobs in an interview with ABC News. He had added that he was worried about 'how quickly' the change would come. However, the CEO also said that human beings have 'limitless' creativity and will find new things to do eventually.

"I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts ... That is the part I worry about the most," he said in the interview. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," the young CEO added.

The future is AI?

When ChatGPT had just been launched, it was banned in some schools in New York as students were using it to write their assignments. However, schools are now warming up to the idea and teachers are reportedly relying on the chatbot. As ChatGPT API is also available now, various companies have made use of the chatbots in their own applications. Companies like Bain & Co, Salesforce and Snap are using the AI chatbot for various purposes.