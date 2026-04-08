OpenAI Codex celebrates 3 million weekly users, CEO Sam Altman resets usage limits

On April 8, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that Codex, its cloud-based AI software engineering agent, had crossed 3 million weekly users. To celebrate the milestone, the company has announced to reset its user limit, allowing developers to have greater access to the tool. Altman also announced plans to repeat this reset at every additional million users until it reaches 10 million.

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Altman shared an X post that said, “To celebrate 3 million weekly Codex users, we are resetting usage limits. We will do this for every million users up to 10 million. Happy building!”

To celebrate 3 million weekly codex users, we are resetting usage limits.



We will do this every million users up to 10 million.



Happy building! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 7, 2026

What does reset Codex limit mean?

The Codex reset will reportedly wipe out the user's previous usage, so even if they have used part of their limit, they can start again from zero for the remaining period. Therefore, users will get a fresh quota to use the AI tool for the rest of the period, no matter how much they’ve already used before.

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Previously, OpenAI also revealed its retirement of older AI models in Codex. Therefore, from April 14, users will get GPT 5.2-codex, GPT 5.1 codex mini, GPT 5.1 codex Max, GPT 5.1 codex, GPT 5.1, and GPT 5 as the option.

The announcement comes at a time when Anthropic announced its new-generation AI model, Claude Mythos, in preview for Project Glasswing. Previously, this model was reported to launch as a coding tool, likely the next version of the Claude code. However, the company has released the preview for cybersecurity purposes.

Codex head Thibault Sottiaux also shared an X post on the growing user base for Codex tools.

Three million people are now using Codex weekly - up from two million a little under a month ago. Incredible to see the growth. Thank you to all of you and to the ecosystem we’re part of. To celebrate, we’re resetting rate limits so you can keep building, and we’ll reset them… — Tibo (@thsottiaux) April 7, 2026

“Three million people are now using Codex weekly - up from two million a little under a month ago. Incredible to see the growth. Thank you to all of you and to the ecosystem we’re part of,” Sottiaux said.