OpenAI introduces ChatGPT successor GPT-4, new chatbot aces LSAT, GRE, and all major exams

Around six months back OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, an AI chatbot based on language model GPT-3.5, that took the internet by storm for its astounding capabilities. From being asked to write poetry and code to acing Wharton's MBA exam, ChatGPT proved its merit in a variety of tasks. Soon, a premium version of ChatGPT was rolled out, and its API was also made available for developers. The chatbot has come a long way since then as many companies have integrated ChatGPT in their tools and are putting the AI chatbot to use. And now, an enhanced version of the language model is here. OpenAI recently introduced GPT-4, and it is not just passing various exams, but has actually aced them like a new, bright student in a classroom.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI introduces GPT-4

OpenAI's blog post introducing GPT-4 reads, "We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning. GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks."

"GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.," the company adds in the blog post.

OpenAI also released a list of exams that the new GPT-4 has passed and shared its scores as well. And the scores are pretty good. For instance, the language model passed LSAT with 88 percentile and SAT Math with 89 percentile. It also passed GRE Quantitative exam with 80th percentile and GRE verbal and writing exams with 99th and 54th percentile.

Yascha Mollick, reacted to GPT-4 passing all exams and wrote, "It now seems quite clear that it's only a matter of time until artificial intelligence outperforms humans on skills we once thought of as distinctive to our species, such as composing a beautiful piece of music or writing a moving story. A major, melancholy milestone in history."

What can GPT-4 do?

Apart from handling complex questions better than its predecessor, GPT-4 can actually accept image prompts and answer to the same in text.

"Specifically, it generates text outputs (natural language, code, etc.) given inputs consisting of interspersed text and images. Over a range of domains—including documents with text and photographs, diagrams, or screenshots—GPT-4 exhibits similar capabilities as it does on text-only inputs," OpenAI's blog post reads.

The language model can also be directed by the user in terms of the tone is uses to generate its answers. "Rather than the classic ChatGPT personality with a fixed verbosity, tone, and style, developers (and soon ChatGPT users) can now prescribe their AI's style and task by describing those directions in the "system" message. System messages allow API users to significantly customize their users' experience within bounds," says OpenAI.

Who can access GPT-4?

Despite all its merits, GPT-4 also has its limits and OpenAI mentioned the same in its blog post. As of now, ChatGPT Plus members can access GPT-4 but their usage will be capped to a limit. Developers can join the GPT-4 API waitlist to get access to the language model's API. Microsoft Bing is also running on GPT-4, the company confirmed in their blog post.

OpenAI also teased the possibility of coming up with a GPT-4 subscription model for users depending on the response it gets. "Depending on the traffic patterns we see, we may introduce a new subscription level for higher-volume GPT-4 usage; we also hope at some point to offer some amount of free GPT-4 queries so those without a subscription can try it too," the company says.